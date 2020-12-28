BuckeyeGrove - Clemson's Nolan Turner reflects on last season's INT, talks CFP motivation

“I didn’t play very well last year,” Turner said. “People kind of overlook that with the interception at the end, but this has been a game I’ve been looking forward to to get back. Excited for this opportunity again to play these guys.”

Despite making the interception, Turner said Monday that he didn’t play well in the full game against Ohio State.

Clemson safety Nolan Turner had picked off Fields in the end zone as Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave began to execute what was thought to be a scramble play, leaving Turner open to catch the football and eliminate Ohio State from the College Football Playoff.

NEW ORLEANS -- Many Ohio State fans shared the same pose as that of then-sophomore quarterback Justin Fields did on the final Buckeyes offensive play of the Fiesta Bowl in 2019.

Turner made just four tackles and did not start for Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl last season.

Fields threw for 320 yards across 30 completions; both statistics of which were the most allowed by the Tigers to that point in the season.

“If you go back and watch the tape, we really didn’t play a great game,” Turner said. “Obviously they jumped up on us, punched us in the mouth and got up 16-0. We were fortunate to settle down on defense and get some stops and have some big plays offensively and come back, ultimately win the game. We got to play a lot better fundamentally, tackling, finishing plays.”

The free safety from the class of 2016 has started all 11 games for No. 2 Clemson this season and has recorded the team’s second-most tackles with 61. Turner was named second team All-ACC behind his three interceptions, which tied for second-most in the conference, and six tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Turner must sit out the first half against the Buckeyes as a result of his ejection for targeting in mid-fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 19. Turner said while it’s frustrating, he looks forward to entering the Sugar Bowl in the second half.

“Just got to go into it coaching guys up and being supportive on the sideline and bringing an energy that we need from guys on the sidelines,” Turner said. “In the first half, I got to be a coach and help out and encourage guys.”

Now over a full year later, Fields and the third-ranked Buckeyes will contest No. 2 Clemson in a CFP semifinal rematch on Friday.

Ohio State has the Big Ten’s most prolific offense behind its conference-leading 529.2 yards per game, but must square off against Clemson’s defense that allowed the fewest points-per game in the ACC with 17.5, and hasn’t given up more than 17 points in its last three games.

The Buckeyes will be eager and motivated to get the chance to avenge last season’s 29-23 loss, but Turner said that won’t be the case for him.

“When you have an opportunity to play in a game like this, you shouldn’t have to need any extra fuel or motivation,” Turner said. “This is the biggest stage of college football and it’s such a fun atmosphere and fun game to play in against phenomenal competition. I look at it just like any game, but these are the fun ones right here. This postseason play against another top team in the country.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. That’s all the motivation I need.”