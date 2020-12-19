BuckeyeGrove - Justin Hilliard paves way for Ohio State's defense in conference title game

In the days leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, the seniors on Ohio State's football team were given a chance to reflect on their Buckeye careers and share stories with their younger teammates.

The road taken by Justin Hilliard has been one not taken by many, and not one many would wish to take.

From overcoming injuries to persevering through a game where he experienced a false-positive COVID-19 test, Hilliard knows his stories resounds within the Buckeyes locker room.

"That was so emotional for me because, just the journey I’ve been on and the guys that have been here with me to stick with me and push me through some of those tougher times," Hilliard said. "This whole journey has been tough, but it’s been such a blessing at the same time."

Hilliard had a career day in No. 4 Ohio State's fourth-straight victory in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. He earned his third start of the season, and knew he had to step up as linebackers coach Al Washington was not at the game and Baron Browning was unavailable.

By halftime, Hilliard recorded four tackles as the Buckeyes were down 10-6 against No. 14 Northwestern. The Buckeyes had to adjust after a slow defensive start and an even slower one offensively, but in the midst of the chaos, Hilliard and the defense remained calm, cool and collected.

"In a lot of ways, it’s funny," Hilliard said. "There’s panic around everywhere except for on the defensive sideline, huddle, because we’re trying to figure stuff out. We’re trying to make adjustments."

Coming out of the break, the Wildcats moved the ball into the red zone and threatened to score.

Hilliard found himself in one-on-one coverage with wide receiver John Raine. The sixth-year linebacker and captain tightened his defense, and hauled in his second-career interception.

"How about the interception he had in the one-on-one," head coach Ryan Day said. "He played his tail off. There was a lot of guys that stepped up to win this game. It doesn’t just happen; I’m really proud of this team."