Class of 2023 cornerback Dijon Johnson commits to Ohio State

It has been a whirlwind of a past 48 hours for Ohio State, and it has hit a peak on Easter Sunday: The Buckeyes have landed their second pledge of the day in the Class of 2023 as Florida three-star cornerback Dijon Johnson has announced his commitment to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes beat out other top contenders for the Tampa defensive back in Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and USC. Johnson is the ninth commitment in the 2023 class for the Buckeyes, who are starting to climb the rankings. Last Sunday, they sat in the No. 9 spot in the Rivals class rankings. They have vaulted all the way up to No. 4, just behind Georgia as Ohio State continues to piece together what will likely finish as a fourth straight top-five class under head coach Ryan Day.

Johnson's commitment also extends Ohio State's dominance in recruiting the state of Florida in this cycle. The Buckeyes prioritized Georgia and Florida in 2023, and they are knocking out of the park in the Sunshine State.

Johnson is the fourth commit from Florida in the class and the second pledge of the day from the state. He joins:

– Receiver Bryson Rodgers, a four-star out of Wiregrass High School (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) who committed to Ohio State earlier in the afternoon on Sunday.

– Running back Mark Fletcher, a four-star prospect from powerhouse American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) who committed to the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

– Safety Cedrick Hawkins, a four-star athlete out of Cocoa High School (Cocoa, Fla.) who made his pledge to Ohio State during January's Rose Bowl.