Receiver Bryson Rodgers commits to Ohio State, discusses decision with SGR

Ryan Day and his staff made it a priority to zero in on the state of Florida in the Class of 2023, and the Buckeyes are knocking it out of the park. Ohio State landed yet another commitment from the Sunshine State on Sunday: four-star receiver Bryson Rodgers has committed to the Buckeyes.

Rodgers is Ohio State's eighth commitment in the 2023 class and the third from the state of Florida, joining American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher and Cocoa safety Cedrick Hawkins.

Rodgers, a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder out of Wiregrass (Fla.) High School, was offered by the Buckeyes in January. Originally from Warren, Ohio, Rodgers' recruitment quickly gained steam, and he took his first visit to Ohio State on March 8.

Rodgers admitted it was hard for him to not lock in a commitment during that visit, but the Florida wideout remained patient. However, when he locked in a second spring visit with Ohio State for the Buckeyes' spring game, he had his heart set on Columbus being his next home.

"My first visit, I walked away and wanted to [commit]," Rodgers told Scarlet and Gray Report. "I told Coach [Brian] Hartline that. But he wanted me to take some more time. They really don’t let you go anywhere. They want you to shut down your recruitment and not let any other coaches get in your ear. The first time I was feeling pretty confident on it. I talked with my family, we just weren’t at the correct time yet.

“I waited back and did my other visits I had planned. But none of the places, on and off the field, compared to Ohio State for me. Once I came back here, I knew it was definitely a good possibility. And that spring game really just capped it off.”

In a video commitment interview with SGR's Zack Carpenter, Rodgers goes more in-depth on his Ohio State commitment. He discusses his Ohio roots, the reasons he chose the Buckeyes, Hartline's vision for him in the offense, the star receiver he has been compared to and the big three at receiver that Rodgers could wind up being a part of in the 2023 class.

You can check out that interview above and on our YouTube page.