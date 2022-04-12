Running back Mark Fletcher commits to Ohio State, details decision with SGR

Ohio State has landed a big-time player in the Class of 2023: Mark Fletcher has committed to the Buckeyes.

The four-star running back out of Florida powerhouse American Heritage committed to Ohio State on April 3 – the final day of his trip to Columbus earlier this month.

That was his first time ever visiting Ohio State, but Fletcher says he was instantly comfortable on campus, in the city and with the Buckeyes' coaching staff.

"When I was up there, that was the first place I visited where I just wasn't ready to go home yet. Where I didn't have that feeling of being homesick," Fletcher told Scarlet and Gray Report. "It was like, 'I could actually live here.'

"That was that. I just knew it was the right place – from the coaches to the atmosphere, being in the stadium. I just can't wait to play there. Can't wait."

Fletcher becomes the seventh commitment in Ohio State's 2023 class and its second from the state of Florida, as he joins Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins.

In the video above, Fletcher details more reasons why he decided to commit to Ohio State, his relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford who made him a priority, how the Buckeyes plan to use him in their offense and more in an interview with SGR's Zack Carpenter.