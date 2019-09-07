Ohio State hosted a number of visitors for their 42-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon. The list included players across multiple classes, with prospects coming from both inside and outside state borders.

One of the top players in attendance was Kettering (OH) Archbishop Alter 2022 safety/athlete CJ Hicks. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is regarded by most as the top player in the state for his class, and many think he's among Ohio's best talents, period.

He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his experience in Ohio Stadium on Saturday.