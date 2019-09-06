News More News
Previewing the recruiting visitors for Cincinnati

Dublin Coffman running back Mike Drennen is among the headliners on Saturday's visitor list.
Marc Givler
Recruiting Analyst

After a fairly thin group of visitors for the season opener against Florida Atlantic, the Buckeyes will beef things up on Saturday for the in-state showdown against Cincinnati. The Buckeyes will see some interesting targets in the 2020-2022 classes come through for unofficial visits.

Below, we'll break down some of the key visitors and where things stand heading into the weekend.


