BuckeyeGrove - CFP rankings update: Ohio State remains at No. 4 as top six unchanged

Ohio State remained at No. 4 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff committee’s Top 25.

The unveiling comes on the heels of this afternoon’s cancellation of ‘The Game.’ A rise in COVID-19 cases at Michigan resulted in the decision, ending a 102-year streak in which the Buckeyes and Wolverines have played.

ALSO: Cancellation not on minds of Ohio State players, coaches prior to news

As it stands, the Buckeyes don’t have a scheduled opponent this Saturday. Ohio State also falls one game short of the Big Ten’s six-game requirement to participate in the conference championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Just Tuesday, Purdue announced it wouldn't practice this afternoon ahead of Saturday's game at Indiana, which announced later this evening that it was pausing team activities.

Conference executives have said they’re willing to collaborate on the required number of games in order to participate in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa represent the Big Ten Conference in the latest Top 25 at No. 12, No. 14 and No. 16, respectively. Wisconsin did not place this week.