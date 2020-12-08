BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten willing to collaborate on title game participation requirement

With Ohio State having its third game of the season canceled on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Michigan football program, the Buckeyes now need a sixth game to qualify for a stake in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, the six-game requirement rule may not be a permanent one. In a Tuesday release, the conference alluded to the fact that the minimum game requirement is not necessarily set in stone. “The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers,” the conference release states.

ESPN’s Dan Murphy reported Tuesday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference needs to “remain fluid and remain nimble” when dealing with circumstances that have not been dealt with previously. This past week, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told Fox College Football that he thought the rule should be looked at if Ohio State-Michigan were to fall through, given that the Buckeyes are the first-place team in the East Division. “If [Ohio State] has a game canceled, I think we as athletic directors would have to revisit whether they should be involved [in the Big Ten Championship Game],” Alvarez said. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten athletic directors are scheduled to have their normal weekly meeting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Big Ten athletic directors are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning, their normal meeting, around 8 a.m. ET. Obviously could be another meeting called now in light of the Ohio State-Michigan news. ADs would be ones to ultimately decide if the policy changes. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2020