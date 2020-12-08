BuckeyeGrove - Cancellation not on minds of Ohio State players, coaches prior to news

Ohio State did not want to talk about it.

Even though the rumors had been swirling for days, no one in Columbus even wanted to consider the possibility that the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan could be canceled.

Just thinking about it made Kerry Coombs uncomfortable.



“You're right, I don't want to go there,” Coombs said when asked about the possibility of cancellation. “I just got sick to my stomach when you said that. We're preparing to play. I think we're going to play.”

Entering Tuesday, the plan was to get ready for Michigan-- like it has been for over 365 days.

This is the game that means the most to Ohio State. This is the game Ryan Day tells recruits about. This was supposed to be Buckeye seniors’ final chance to step on the turf at Ohio Stadium.

There was seemingly no chance that Ohio State versus Michigan, a game that had been played without a stoppage since the first World War, was going to become the next victim of COVID-19.



It just couldn't happen.



“Obviously there's speculation, but we can't think like that,” senior linebacker Pete Werner said. “We've got to go in this week knowing we're going to play a game.”