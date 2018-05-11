BRADENTON, Fla. – While the class of 2019 is still being put together there is still plenty of action with the class of 2020 and IMG Academy cornerback Lejond Cavazos is a name that Ohio State fans will need to keep an eye on.

Ohio State already has one commit in the fold with Jake Wray, the younger brother of incoming freshman Max Wray. Cavazos is saying all of the right things, even if he is not committed, yet.

The funny part of all of this is that Cavazos was not even sure if he wanted to visit Ohio State in the first place. Before heading to IMG Academy, the four-star defensive back lived in the state of Texas and was not totally sure if Ohio State would have been right for him.

"I was never even thinking about Ohio State," Cavazos said. "I was like, 'Oh, it is too far, it is too cold', and then I took my visit and they offered me and I really enjoyed my visit. It was like a visit that you don't expect to go well, and it went great. My whole family is sold on that school."

It took a little urging from dad to get Lejond on board to take that first visit.

"I did not think I was going to like it honestly. I was like, 'Dad, I don't even want to go, can we just cancel the trip, we can go some time in summer, it is not even a school that I am really looking at' but then I went," Cavazos said. "He made me go, he wanted me to see the school because he and Urban (Meyer) are close friends."

Now Cavazos has been a bit of a fixture visiting Ohio State and made a trip up for the recent spring game. What do you expect to see when you have seen it all on several of previous trips?

"I really was not expecting much out of it because I had been there like three times already. I went up there and hung out with coach Meyer, coach (Tony) Alford and coach Taver Johnson, the new corners coach," Cavazos said. "We were just getting to know each other better, learning each other's personalities. Just adapting to each other, because they are really a priority in my recruitment and I am really thinking about going there. I just want to get comfortable with the system."

Georgia, Alabama and Clemson are not giving up and are still working hard to close the gap behind Ohio State with Cavazos. The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder is still listening to other schools and certainly does not want to give the impression that things are over.

When might they be over?

"I really don't have a clue," Cavazos said. "Whenever the time feels right to me and my family, I will just make that decision. It could be sometime next week, or it could be the day before signing day. It is just whenever the time is right."