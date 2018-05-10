Southern Swing continues into South Florida this week with stops at some of the area's top programs. Ohio State is going to get St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jordan Battle on campus next month and that visit looks to be a significant one. What are the hurdles here for Ohio State and could the Buckeyes close the deal that weekend?

The Buckeyes also continue to swing for the fences with Rivals100 wide receiver John Dunmore. Dunmore is talking a big game about the Buckeyes with potentially multiple visits to Columbus on the agenda. We have the latest on that situation.

All of that, and more, in this afternoon's Skull Session.



