Ohio State loses C Seth McLaughlin for the season: Analyzing the impact

COLUMBUS — Ohio State had enjoyed a remarkable run of offensive line health prior to this season. Now, the Buckeyes are dealing with their second season-ending injury in the trenches ahead of a top-five matchup on Saturday against Indiana.
A source confirmed to Dotting the 'Eyes that center Seth McLaughlin is expected to miss the rest of the season following an injury suffered Tuesday. The Columbus Dispatch reported that McLaughlin's injury is a torn Achilles tendon.
McLaguhlin's injury comes just over a month after the Buckeyes lost starting left tackle Josh Simmons to a knee injury in a loss to Oregon.
The Alabama transfer had started every game at center this season, providing experience and a steady hand to an offensive line that started the season playing well and has since navigated the Simmons injury after shuffling some players around.
The coaching staff now faces more shuffling in light of McLaughlin's injury, with the team amid a championship push.
DTE is analyzing the impact of McLaughlin's injury and how the Buckeyes could proceed moving forward.
What the Buckeyes lose with McLaughlin
The fifth-year center provided an instant boost for a team looking for more experience at the center position. Many questioned the addition of McLaughlin following his struggles against Michigan in Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal loss last season, but McLaughlin immediately showed upon arrival in Columbus that that performance was an aberration.
McLaughlin had few errant snaps during his 10 starts for the Buckeyes and no major issues. He helped the offensive line navigate an early slate, in which two new starting guards were playing while waiting for Donovan Jackson's return from injury. Throughout the season, McLaughlin has arguably been Ohio State's most consistent offensive lineman. He was on some mid-season All-American lists and seemed on a path to contend for that status when the season was over, and perhaps even get some consideration for the Rimington Trophy.
The veteran helped fellow transfer quarterback Will Howard with the protection calls and helped Chip Kelly's rushing attack take a step forward.
More than anything, McLaughlin provided an energy and confidence that seemed infectious, not only for the offensive line but for the entire offense. Head coach Ryan Day often remarked how McLaughlin helped the players around him play with more composure.
That will be a difficult dynamic to replace moving forward.
What are Ohio State's options at center?
The Buckeyes had settled on moving Donovan Jackson to left tackle and inserting Carson Hinzman at left guard in the wake of Simmons' injury. Now, Hinzman seems like the best option to replace McLaughlin at center.
Hinzman started 12 games at center as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Everyone involved in that decision has since admitted that Hinzman was probably unfairly thrust into that position too early following the unexpected departure of Luke Wypler to the NFL. Hinzman, who didn't play a snap in 2022, struggled at center for much of last season and was eventually replaced by Matthew Jones in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl matchup against Missouri.
When McLaughlin was added via transfer last offseason, Hinzman slid to the No. 2 center. However, when called upon to start at guard for the first time against Penn State earlier this year, Hizman played arguably the best game of his career. He had settled into that spot in an encouraging way, but now he may need to move again. There should be confidence in his ability to perform better at center now that he's grown as a player, but there's no guarantee that he can match McLaughlin's output.
If Hinzman moves to the center, second-year guard Austin Siereveld could slot in as left guard. Siereveld started the first two games at left guard in place of the injured Jackson and then subsequently rotated in some at right guard with Tegra Tshabola. In the last few weeks, Siereveld has been used as a reserve late in games, but he at least has starting experience at left guard.
Another option would be to keep Hinzman at left guard and start redshirt freshman Josh Padilla at center. Padilla didn't play at all last year and has logged 29 snaps this year, including three last week against Northwestern.
The coaching staff has shown us that it's willing to go either way. When Simmons was initially injured, fourth-year but seldom-used tackle Zen Michalski started in his place against Nebraska. After Michalski went down in that game, Day said the staff erred on the side of experience going into the following game against Penn State, and chose Hinzman to play guard while moving Jackson out to tackle.
Ahead of another top-five matchup facing another offensive line injury, the safe bet would be on the staff leaning toward experience again and moving Hinzman to center while inserting Siereveld back into the starting lineup.