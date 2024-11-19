Ohio State loses C Seth McLaughlin for the season: Analyzing the impact

Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin was suffered a season-ending injury on Tuesday. (Birm/DTE) (Photo by Birm/DTE)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State had enjoyed a remarkable run of offensive line health prior to this season. Now, the Buckeyes are dealing with their second season-ending injury in the trenches ahead of a top-five matchup on Saturday against Indiana. A source confirmed to Dotting the 'Eyes that center Seth McLaughlin is expected to miss the rest of the season following an injury suffered Tuesday. The Columbus Dispatch reported that McLaughlin's injury is a torn Achilles tendon. McLaguhlin's injury comes just over a month after the Buckeyes lost starting left tackle Josh Simmons to a knee injury in a loss to Oregon. The Alabama transfer had started every game at center this season, providing experience and a steady hand to an offensive line that started the season playing well and has since navigated the Simmons injury after shuffling some players around. The coaching staff now faces more shuffling in light of McLaughlin's injury, with the team amid a championship push. DTE is analyzing the impact of McLaughlin's injury and how the Buckeyes could proceed moving forward.

What the Buckeyes lose with McLaughlin

The fifth-year center provided an instant boost for a team looking for more experience at the center position. Many questioned the addition of McLaughlin following his struggles against Michigan in Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal loss last season, but McLaughlin immediately showed upon arrival in Columbus that that performance was an aberration. McLaughlin had few errant snaps during his 10 starts for the Buckeyes and no major issues. He helped the offensive line navigate an early slate, in which two new starting guards were playing while waiting for Donovan Jackson's return from injury. Throughout the season, McLaughlin has arguably been Ohio State's most consistent offensive lineman. He was on some mid-season All-American lists and seemed on a path to contend for that status when the season was over, and perhaps even get some consideration for the Rimington Trophy. The veteran helped fellow transfer quarterback Will Howard with the protection calls and helped Chip Kelly's rushing attack take a step forward. More than anything, McLaughlin provided an energy and confidence that seemed infectious, not only for the offensive line but for the entire offense. Head coach Ryan Day often remarked how McLaughlin helped the players around him play with more composure. That will be a difficult dynamic to replace moving forward.

What are Ohio State's options at center?