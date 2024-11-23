Jamier Brown, 2027 in-state wide receiver, commits to Ohio

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have added the first piece to the 2027 recruiting class. And it's a big one as Huber Heights (Wayne) wideout Jamier Brown has committed to Ohio State.

At 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Brown is listed as the state's best player and a top-10 prospect regardless of position.. Though Rivals.com has the speedster identified as the nation's top athlete, Brown was offered by Brian Hartline and will play wide receiver at Ohio State.

Only in the midst of his sophomore year, the time just felt right for Jamier Brown, and he now has the opportunity to be a leader for the 2027 class.

"I just feel like this is it, this is the right place for me and I’m ready to settle down with my decision so I can focus on making those even deeper connections with coaches and the team.

Ohio state feels like home, even outside of it being up the street from my hometown, it’s the tradition, the fans, and just overall my dream school since I first started playing football. Leading the 2027 class is a big responsibility so why not me, the 2027 class is a special group throughout the country and I’m ready to see what we all do at the next level."

The Wayne star camped at Ohio State and was offered this past June. He's the latest in a long line of five-star caliber wideouts that Brian Hartline has added to the fold. Jeremiah Smith has already emerged as a superstar in Columbus and Chris Henry Jr. is waiting in the wings in the 2026 class. The nation's best recruiter continues to absolutely light it up on the trail.