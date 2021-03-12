BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes shutout by Iowa in Game 1 Friday; Game 2 versus Nebraska at 4 p.m.

Scarlet and gray has raided the purple-clad U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Ohio State (3-2) dropped the first game of Friday's doubleheader 4-0 to Iowa (2-3) behind six stellar innings from Hawkeyes redshirt-junior lefty Trent Wallace, including five no-hit innings of work to begin the game.

Redshirt-junior LHP Seth Lonsway made his second start of the season after throwing the first 2.2 innings of Game 1 last Saturday. Lonsway struck out two in the first inning before walking two and hitting another and working out of a bases-loaded jam.

The Hawkeyes took leadoff singles in the fourth inning from redshirt-senior third baseman Matthew Sosa and redshirt-freshman left fielder Brayden Frazier and cashed in with two runs after a wild pitch scored the former and an RBI single from redshirt-junior DH Brett McCleary.

Senior designated-hitter Sam Wilson knocked Ohio State's first base hit of the game with a one-out single in the sixth inning.

Iowa redshirt-freshman pinch-hitter Tyler Snep drove in his team's third run with an RBI double in the seventh, and the Hawkeyes pushed their fourth run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Ohio State hitters struck out a combined 14 times as junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo had the lone other base hit of the game. The Hawkeyes never shied from pressure, getting their leadoff hitters to reach in four of their eight offensive innings.

Lonsway allowed four hits across six innings, getting nine to strikeout after 100 pitches. Three relievers from the Ohio State bullpen finished the last two innings, and redshirt-senior RHP Joe Gahm struck out the only batter he faced to end the seventh inning.

The Buckeyes will retake the diamond against the Nebraska CornHuskers (3-1) at 4 p.m. Junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Burhenn is the probable starting pitching, while the Huskers will offer freshman LHP Cade Povich.