BuckeyeGrove - PREVIEW: Buckeyes travel to Minneapolis for two against Iowa, Nebraska

College baseball played on an NFL field? That’s what’s in store for Ohio State (3-1) as it will look to build off its strong Opening Weekend start when contesting the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-3) and Nebraska CornHuskers (3-1) at the home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Buckeyes played plenty of baseball during Opening Weekend as their first two games of the 2021 season went into extra innings, which provided head coach Greg Beals ample opportunity to help his team work out any jitters and nerves in anticipation of returning to the diamond. “I was more worried about our guys being amped up too much and trying to keep them in the right spot because this is what we do, this is what we love to do,” Beals said Sunday. “To play the game was not hard at all; it’s keeping ourselves mentally in the right frame of mind was the challenge. I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

First bomb of the year for the big fella!



OSU 11

ILL 5

Top 6th pic.twitter.com/VH1nclYILG — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) March 6, 2021

Depth was on display throughout the Buckeyes’ first four games, and that was especially true from the bullpen. Eleven relievers were used and held opponents to just four earned runs across 21.2 innings, striking out 29 batters. Right-handed pitchers redshirt-senior Joe Gahm and junior Bayden Root each appeared in two games and combined to earn a win, save and five strikeouts across 3.2 scoreless innings. Sophomore RHP Wyatt Loncar dazzled in four innings of work - most of any Buckeyes reliever - during Sunday’s 8-0 loss to Illinois. He held the Illini to two hits and struck out four while hitting one and issuing no walks. RELATED: Buckeyes bullpen showing early signs of efficiency in relief “Wyatt Locar is one of the guys I talked about (Saturday) how there’s depth,” Beals said. “This ballclub’s strong. I have no problem putting a bunch of guys in the lineup offensively or on the mound. I think we’re well-armed and well-prepared to move forward with the depth of our ballclub, the talent of our ballclub.”

Iowa's notable players to watch Player Year-position Stats Accolades Austin Martin RSSR-C .357 BA, 5 H, 3 R Captain in 2020; Buster Posey Watch List nominee Matthew Sosa RSSR-3B .500 BA (6th-best B1G), 5 RBI Two-time First Team All-SCC at East Los Angeles CC in 2017/2018 Peyton Williams RSFR-1B 3 R, 2 2B, .400 OBP College Baseball Freshman All-American in 2020 Trenton Wallace RSJR-LHP 5 IP, 3.60 ERA, 8 K Two-way player in OF

Offensively, the depth showed through freshman right fielder Kade Kern. Kern’s impact was felt from his first game in a scarlet and gray uniform, going 5-6 with an RBI and home run shy of the cycle during Friday’s 13-inning, 6-3 win. Kern leads Ohio State with a .471 batting average, eighth-best in the Big Ten, eight hits, five RBIs and a .706 slugging percentage. The Archbold, Ohio, native showed grit, resiliency and potential to produce in an Ohio State lineup that scored the fourth-most runs of any conference team. MORE: Kade Kern makes instant impact in Buckeyes debut Redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl hit .353 in 17 ABs, knocking a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning of Game 1 Saturday. Pohl’s defense was high-caliber as well, having made 36 putouts and lunging and picking balls thrown his way, all the while not committing an error. “We defended very well,” Beals said. “Our two corner infielders can really play defense. Conner Pohl and (junior third baseman) Nick Erwin are plus-plus defenders, they showed that throughout the weekend.” Ohio State’s collective slugging percentage rests at a middling .377 after driving 10 extra-base hits, and the Buckeyes’ skipper said it comes down to discipline at the plate. “Offensively, we need to work on handling the fastball in the top side of the zone,” Beals said. “We’re fine with the velocity of the fastball, it’s more about the location of the ball. We need to be able to leave it alone or get on top of it, one of the two things.” ALSO: ‘His fastball is going to get up to 98:’ Who is Texas transfer Jack Neely? Returning to the mound, Buckeyes starting pitchers will look to bounce back after a discouraging first weekend on the bump. Despite junior RHP Garrett Burhenn’s efficient six-inning, two-run outing during the season-opener, Ohio State starting pitchers threw 15.1 innings and allowed 16 earned runs across 15 hits and 12 walks.

Nebraska's notable players to watch Player Year-position Stats Accolades Joe Acker SR-CF .429 BA, 4 RBI, .714 SLG% Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019 Max Anderson FR-3B .533 BA (T2-best B1G), 8 H, .611 OBP 2019-20 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach JR-SS .286 BA, .444 OBP, 1 HR Captain in 2021; D1Baseball Preseason Second Team All-American Shay Schanaman JR-RHP 6 IP, 1 H, 5 K, .056 O/BA NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List 2020

Veteran and eighth-year head coach Rick Heller leads Iowa's baseball program. The Hawkeyes rank last in the Big Ten with a collective .197 batting average, and their pitchers combined for a conference second-worst 6.09 ERA. Former Huskers baseball alum and current head coach Will Bolt will contest the Buckeyes for the first time since his playing days as he navigates his second year at the helm of Nebraska. Nebraska's pitchers twirled a collective 1.99 ERA through four games to place second in the conference, and its offense ranks just as high in batting average with .302 and runs scored with 26. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will begin the weekend with first pitch scheduled for noon Friday on BTN+. No pitchers are listed as probable for Game 1 on Friday, but Burhenn is the probable starter for Game 2 at 3 p.m while LHP Cade Povich will counter for the Huskers, according to Nebraska Athletics.