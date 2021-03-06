The Buckeyes brought back all three weekend starting pitchers for the 2021 season, and they’re expected to be a strength of the team.

Plenty of warranted hype surrounds the likes of redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List nominee, Opening Day starter and junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn, and senior and captain LHP Griffan Smith.

However, with one glance at the 2021 roster, the name Jack Neely stands out as a fresh face. But, Neely has already earned high praise from head coach Greg Beals.

