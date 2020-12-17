BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes presented defensive counter for Big Ten Championship game

Buckeyes presented defensive counter for Big Ten Championship game
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A rematch of the 2018 Big Ten Championship game is in store for Saturday, and it will feature two teams that have dominated on either side of the field so far this season.
No. 4 Ohio State enters Saturday with the conference’s highest-scoring offense with 46.6 points per game, but will be tasked with the No. 1 Big Ten defense as No. 14 Northwestern is giving up just 14.6 points per game.
“It is a chess match,” head coach Ryan Day said during his radio show Thursday on 97.1 The Fan. “They have these different little things when people try to attack them in certain areas. They’ll tweak different things just enough to keep you off balance.”
The Wildcats’ defense has played rather soundly, and are led by veteran defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz. He’s in his 13th season as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator and has spent over 30 years in that role in college football.
Northwestern has allowed 10 touchdowns through its seven games, fewest in the conference for a team that’s played more than five games. Just last season, Hankwitz’s defense ranked No. 25 in the country in total defense and were the least penalized unit in 2018.
“They don’t give you an inch,” Day said Sunday. “He’s been attacked so many different ways over the years out of different formations. You might get him once, you’re not getting him twice. He’s done a great job for years, and this year is no different.”
The top three leading tacklers on Northwestern’s defense are senior linebackers in Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin, respectively. The trio also rank in the top 10 in tackles in the Big Ten Conference, with each having at least 58.
The three veteran linebackers combined for 20 tackles in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State in 2018, and their presence on a football field has stuck out to Day.
“Those three linebackers have played forever,” Day said. “Every single time you put the film on, they’re on the field. They’ve seen it all, much like the defensive coordinator. They can make quick adjustments, they can diagnose plays.”
|Player
|Jersey No.
|Defensive note
|
Paddy Fisher (LB)
|
42
|
Team leader in solo tackles (37); one forced fumble and one interception
|
Blake Gallagher (LB)
|
51
|
Third in Big Ten in tackles for loss (9.5); two sacks and one interception
|
Chris Bergin (LB)
|
28
|
Third on team in tackles (58); four pass breakups and one interception
|
Brandon Joseph (DB)
|
16
|
T-1st in Big Ten in interceptions (5), fourth on team in tackles (44)
|
Eku Leota (DL)
|
55
|
Team leader in sacks (4)
|
Greg Newsome II (DB)
|
2
|
T-1st in Big Ten in pass breakups (9)
Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields didn’t particularly have trouble when he faced Northwestern a season ago, throwing for four touchdowns and a 78.3% completion rate.
Fields only rushed for eight yards against the Wildcats last season, however, a mark that ranks as the fourth-lowest for a game in which he’s started. The captain said he and the offense began preparation for Northwestern’s defense last week.
“I think we have a pretty good knock on what they’re going to do,” Fields said Sunday. “They do a lot of stuff on defense, very disciplined, well-coached. They don’t really make any mistakes so we’re just going to have to execute on our side of the ball and play as hard as we can.”
In his Buckeyes career, Fields has both passed for a touchdown and added a rushing score of his own in 12 games.
The footwork and elusiveness has been an attribute that's set apart Fields from other quarterbacks, and Day said it's allowed the Buckeyes to run an empty-set formation at times with Fields seen as a "sixth option" that changes how defenses account for him.
"That opens up other things, in the perimeter especially," Day said. "They put somebody on the outside, keep him in the pocket, that opens up the inside run game. You have a really good athlete like Justin able to get to the perimeter, that really, really helps."
Northwestern counters Ohio State's passing game with several playmakers. Redshirt freshman defensive back Brandon Joseph has snagged five interceptions to tie for the most in the Big Ten, and sophomore defensive lineman Eku Leota is tied for fourth in the conference with four sacks.
Day talked about the idea of Fields running empty set against the Wildcats, and noted some drawbacks to the formation.
"Space is his friend, and based on the scheme you want to make sure it fits," Day said. "The good news is you get five guys out and it’s more room for Justin to run on certain plays. They know exactly what protection you’re in, and that’s the negative to it. You got to make sure you’re giving them things they aren’t always practicing, try to keep them on their heels."
Master Teague and Trey Sermon have 426 and 344 rushing yards, respectively, to place them in the top 10 in the Big Ten. Fields has ran for 239 yards, 16th-most in the conference.
Day added that Fields' legs provide an impact to the rest of the players on the field.
"That’s when people say the quarterback is making everybody on the field better," Day said. "That’s a good example of it because there’s a ripple effect. When he's out there, a lot of good things happen."
Ohio State and Northwestern have a combined 11-1 record this season, with the Wildcats' lone loss coming by nine points at Michigan State when they allowed 362 yards.
The two teams present unique and dominant strengths ahead of the Big Ten Championship game, with their eyes on the conference trophy.
"You have to do a good job, you have to understand that these guys have played a lot, seen a lot," Day said. "You’ve got to be good with your eyes, make sure you’re aware of their drops, where they’re at in the pass game, but you can’t overdo it as well.
"You got to go compete at the same time.”