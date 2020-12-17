BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes presented defensive counter for Big Ten Championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A rematch of the 2018 Big Ten Championship game is in store for Saturday, and it will feature two teams that have dominated on either side of the field so far this season.

No. 4 Ohio State enters Saturday with the conference’s highest-scoring offense with 46.6 points per game, but will be tasked with the No. 1 Big Ten defense as No. 14 Northwestern is giving up just 14.6 points per game.

“It is a chess match,” head coach Ryan Day said during his radio show Thursday on 97.1 The Fan. “They have these different little things when people try to attack them in certain areas. They’ll tweak different things just enough to keep you off balance.”

The Wildcats’ defense has played rather soundly, and are led by veteran defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz. He’s in his 13th season as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator and has spent over 30 years in that role in college football.

Northwestern has allowed 10 touchdowns through its seven games, fewest in the conference for a team that’s played more than five games. Just last season, Hankwitz’s defense ranked No. 25 in the country in total defense and were the least penalized unit in 2018.

“They don’t give you an inch,” Day said Sunday. “He’s been attacked so many different ways over the years out of different formations. You might get him once, you’re not getting him twice. He’s done a great job for years, and this year is no different.”

The top three leading tacklers on Northwestern’s defense are senior linebackers in Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin, respectively. The trio also rank in the top 10 in tackles in the Big Ten Conference, with each having at least 58.

The three veteran linebackers combined for 20 tackles in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State in 2018, and their presence on a football field has stuck out to Day.

“Those three linebackers have played forever,” Day said. “Every single time you put the film on, they’re on the field. They’ve seen it all, much like the defensive coordinator. They can make quick adjustments, they can diagnose plays.”