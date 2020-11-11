COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justin Fields has been nothing short of spectacular with his passes and maintaining poise and range inside and outside the pocket.

Fields has a completion percentage of 86.7% through No. 3 Ohio State's three games in 2020 with just 11 incompletions - the same number of passing touchdowns he's made.

The mechanics of ranging to his right or left and hitting his target in the chest take Fields back to his days on the baseball diamond.