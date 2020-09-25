BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes 'have all the weapons to be putting up crazy numbers'

How can a team that averaged 46.9 points per game last season possibly get any more lethal offensively? Ohio State coordinator Kevin Wilson knows just how the Buckeyes can accomplish that ask.

In his eight years in an offensive coordinator role at Oklahoma, Wilson contributed to building an offense that resulted in the Sooners to finish in the top-eight of the AP Poll six times. In 2008, the Sooners averaged 51.1 points per game, most in the nation. The offense was led by quarterback and 2010 No. 1 pick Sam Bradford to a BCS Championship appearance. Since Wilson has joined Ohio State, the Buckeyes offense has boomed, including finishing in the top-four in yards per game the last two seasons with over 529 yards. RELATED: Ohio State Week 4 flashbacks According to Wilson, it has been a team effort to be able to light up scoreboards and fill stat sheets. “With the amount of plays we get in the tempo, it’s kind of nice to have two guys or three guys per group," Wilson said. "As practice goes, you can compliment each other so that you can practice well.” The term 'practice as you play' couldn’t be more true for the Buckeyes. With the standard of recruiting the best talent as possible, each player must take every rep and snap in practice as an opportunity to lay their claim as to why they should see meaningful time on the field. Wilson said the depth of talent at each offensive position allows for heightened competition, which only breeds better playmaking, “As we practice, there’s competition," Wilson said. "But as we practice they can give each other the breaks in practice so when they practice it is fast, it is full speed, it is game speed. It gives the offense a lot of confidence.”