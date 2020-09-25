BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes 'have all the weapons to be putting up crazy numbers'

Buckeyes 'have all the weapons to be putting up crazy numbers'
How can a team that averaged 46.9 points per game last season possibly get any more lethal offensively?
Ohio State coordinator Kevin Wilson knows just how the Buckeyes can accomplish that ask.
In his eight years in an offensive coordinator role at Oklahoma, Wilson contributed to building an offense that resulted in the Sooners to finish in the top-eight of the AP Poll six times.
In 2008, the Sooners averaged 51.1 points per game, most in the nation. The offense was led by quarterback and 2010 No. 1 pick Sam Bradford to a BCS Championship appearance.
Since Wilson has joined Ohio State, the Buckeyes offense has boomed, including finishing in the top-four in yards per game the last two seasons with over 529 yards.
According to Wilson, it has been a team effort to be able to light up scoreboards and fill stat sheets.
“With the amount of plays we get in the tempo, it’s kind of nice to have two guys or three guys per group," Wilson said. "As practice goes, you can compliment each other so that you can practice well.”
The term 'practice as you play' couldn’t be more true for the Buckeyes. With the standard of recruiting the best talent as possible, each player must take every rep and snap in practice as an opportunity to lay their claim as to why they should see meaningful time on the field.
Wilson said the depth of talent at each offensive position allows for heightened competition, which only breeds better playmaking,
“As we practice, there’s competition," Wilson said. "But as we practice they can give each other the breaks in practice so when they practice it is fast, it is full speed, it is game speed. It gives the offense a lot of confidence.”
What Wilson instills in practices and how the players learn his schemes allows for head coach Ryan Day to put all of it to use come game time on Saturdays.
“We try to be as aggressive as we can the minute we touch the ball, we have to have that mindset and that confidence," Day said Sept. 24 during his radio show on 97.1 The Fan. “That’s one of the things the last couple years we’ve done a really good job of.
"When we step on the field we’re going to score some points, we’re going to play fast, we’re going to be physical. We’re not going to be conservative."
Senior tight end Jake Hausmann played in 13 games in 2019 and has been relied upon during special team plays. He caught his first-career touchdown reception last season against Rutgers.
According to Hausmann, more than just talent and being able to run a route goes into the 'aggressive' mindset of the offense.
“It’s the character of all these guys," Hausmann said. "You see the guys that opted out in the beginning and came back, I mean, it’s just a brotherhood.”
Another tight end on the roster is third-year Jeremy Ruckert. He started three games last season and totaled 142 receiving yards and four touchdowns - including a skillful 16-yard score against Wisconsin during the Big Ten Championship game.
The junior spoke Friday about the potential of the Ohio State offense, and gave a peek into what his goal is as he contributes when the Buckeyes have the ball.
"My main goal is to do whatever we can do to help win the national championship and beat Nebraska right now," Ruckert said.
Hausmann echoed similar aspirations. The talent and determination of the skill players, in addition to the offensive line up front allowing plays to unfold, have the Buckeyes thinking about meeting expectations and going beyond, according to Hausmann.
“It has potential to," Hausmann said. "We have all the weapons to be putting up crazy numbers and winning games by as much as we want to."
Wilson said he wants his players to still consider the little things in order to remain successful. If the offense works together in pursuit of their unified goal, there is no telling what the Ohio State offense can produce.
"If we can play as a group, collectively you can always get more than you will individually," Wilson said. "It’s easier said than done, especially in this day and age with all the dynamics and social media.
"If we can keep our egos in check, continue to buy into the brotherhood of what we’ve got, I think we have got a chance to be another very, very, very strong football team."