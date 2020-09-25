BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Week 4 flashbacks

It can finally be said.

Ohio State will, in fact, partake in a Week 4 game this fall.

Before looking ahead to traveling to Maryland on Nov. 14 for that Week 4 game, some history on the week should be treated as a scouting report of sorts.

Week 4 has featured the first Big Ten game of the season for the Buckeyes seven times since 2000, and 2020 will be the eighth.