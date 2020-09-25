BuckeyeGrove - Sermon, Teague lead deep Ohio State running back cast

Ohio State benefited from the greatest single-season rushing performance in program history last year.

This year, the ground game will be taken on by committee.



Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he expects the majority of the carries to be split evenly between sophomore Master Teague III and Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon.

“Master has come off his injury and looks like he has a chance, especially with the season being delayed,” Wilson said. “He’s doing everything and looks really good. Trey has come in and he’s very smart, looks very good, catches it well.”

Wilson mentioned that the running back room is filled with more talent than just the two starters. Redshirt freshman Steele Chambers leads the second group along with a handful of young halfbacks.



Still, the combination of Sermon and Teague will be Ohio State’s go-to in 2020.

“We’ve got five guys that are splitting a lot of work, the bulk of it is being split between Master and Trey with the ones, and Steele and the other guys are managing our second team,” Wilson said. “I think it’ll be a 50-50 ballpark as we start.”

Teague is continuing working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in one of the team’s few spring practices. Last season, he finished No. 7 in the Big Ten with 789 rushing yards as Dobbins’ backup.



When Sermon chose Ohio State as his destination after three seasons at Oklahoma, many expected him to take on full-time starting duties. However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day mentioned on Thursday the possibility of Teague moving into the starter position.

“Master had a good strong year last year, but now he’s gotta take that next step from being a two to being a one,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan.