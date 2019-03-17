Ohio State will start its journey, along with 67 other teams in the Midwest regional as the No. 11 seed. That will see Chris Holtmann’s team match-up against Iowa State in their first game on Friday in Tulsa (Okla.).

For a team that started as the first ever NET No. 1 team to a team that played its way completely out of the field, in large part due to a suspension of Kaleb Wesson , it is quite the accomplishment for this team to fight its way back in.

The Buckeyes defeated the Iowa State Hoosiers in the 2013 tournament in Dayton (Ohio) in a 78-75 thriller where Aaron Craft hit a last second three-pointer to put the Buckeyes through and end the Cyclone season.



For most people, it all came down to a pivotal Big Ten second-round game against Indiana on Thursday for tournament inclusion. Both the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers were sitting on the bubble and the winner of that game would likely be part of the field while the loser would face longer than long odds.

The Hoosiers did not end up making the field.

There would not have been as many tense moments if the Buckeyes would have been able to get past Michigan State in Big Ten Quarterfinals action but that was not meant to be as the Buckeyes came up seven points short in a game where Ohio State was competitive for much of the game but ultimately ran out of gas.

And then the waiting game began.

It paid off as the Buckeyes are dancing.

We will have much more including a breakdown of Ohio State’s first opponent coming soon.