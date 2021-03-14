BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten earns nine bids to the Big Dance

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a banner day for the Big Ten in terms of the NCAA Tournament field with a conference high nine teams making the field, even more impressive when you consider four teams were part of the top two lines (eight teams). That is still off the mark of the most teams that a conference has sent with the Big East holding that mark in 2011 when the conference would send 11 teams and produce a national champion with UConn. The Big Ten now joins the ranks of leagues to send nine teams to the 'Big Dance', along with the 2018 ACC, 2017 ACC and 2012 Big East. Only the 2017 ACC produced a national champion. Eight teams were the previous high for the conference back in 2019 when the Buckeyes snuck in as a No. 11 seed and defeated Iowa State in Tulsa (Okla.) before falling to Houston in the round of 32. Michigan State would make it the furthest out of the group of nine, advancing all the way to the Final Four. The Big 12 and ACC each had seven teams to come in second for league bids. We all know that the Buckeyes have drawn Oral Roberts in the first round but who are the other eight teams from the Big Ten to make the cut?

The Conference Field

The Big Ten was able to produce a pair of No. 1 seeds with Illinois taking the top spot in the Midwest region and facing Drexel on Friday. The other No. 1 team is the same Michigan team that the Buckeyes beat on Saturday and the Wolverines will draw the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern. The winner of the play-in game will play again immediately on Saturday as part of the East region. Along with Ohio State's No. 2 seed, Iowa also picked up a No. 2 seed in the West region, the only B1G team in the region. The Hawkeyes will draw the No. 15 seeded Grand Canyon on Saturday. Purdue, another team that the Buckeyes beat during the B1G Tournament, will have a No. 4 seed in the South and will take on North Texas on Friday. Staying in the South, No. 9 seeded Wisconsin will take on No. 8 North Carolina as the South has three B1G teams in it (like the East region). There are three double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament from the conference with two of them in the East region, No. 10 Maryland will play No. 7 Connecticut and No. 11 Michigan State will have to go by way of the play-in game against UCLA and the winner of that game will get No. 6 BYU. And finally, Rutgers is a No. 10 seed out of the Midwest and will draw No. 7 Clemson and play on Friday.

Big Ten in the Big Dance Region B1G Team Opponent Date South (2) Ohio State (15) Oral Roberts Friday South (4) Purdue (13) North Texas Friday South (9) Wisconsin (8) UNC Friday West (2) Iowa (15) Grand Canyon Saturday Midwest (1) Illinois (16) Drexel Friday Midwest (10) Rutgers (7) Clemson Friday East (1) Michigan Winner of: (16) Mt. Saint Mary's (16) Texas Southern Saturday East (10) Maryland (7) UConn Saturday East Winner of: (11) Michigan State (11) UCLA (6) BYU Saturday

The Replacements

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be locked on Tuesday and between now and that point, teams can drop out if medical reasons require it and the first four teams out could be dropped in those spots before the bracket locks. If a team is unable to go after the locking, no replacement will be named and the game will be a no contest. No teams from the Big Ten are on the list of replacements, but the four teams that are "up next" are Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi.

History as a No. 2 seed

The Buckeyes have had a tremendous amount of success as a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The last time the Buckeyes were installed as a No. 2 the team would go to the Elite Eight in 2013 before losing to Wichita State. Ohio State was a No. 2 seed the prior year in 2012 and would make it to the final four before falling to Kansas. The NCAA started seeding teams in 1979 and since then the Buckeyes have been the No. 2 seed in four different tournaments before this one. Ohio State has made it to the second weekend in all but one of those tournament runs with 2006 being the earliest departure as the Buckeyes lost to No. 7 seeded Georgetown, 70-52 to end that run after an eight-point win over Davidson in the first round.

Buckeyes in Indy