BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten says lawsuit from Nebraska players has 'no merit'

Big Ten says lawsuit from Nebraska players has 'no merit'
Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Thursday in attempts to reverse its decision to postpone its fall football season, and the conference has now responded with a statement.
"We share the same disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic," the statement reads in part.
Read the full statement below, as reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg:
Here’s the #B1G statement on #Huskers players lawsuit. League confirms vote and overwhelming majority to postpone based on medical concerns. pic.twitter.com/pt4A7UTLz2— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 27, 2020
Mike Flood, the lead attorney for the Nebraska players, said in a statement in the lawsuit that the student-athletes have “no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference,” following “inconsistent positions” from presidents and chancellors of member universities.
“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” the statement reads in part. “These student athletes followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September.”
The lawsuit seeks to find out the details of the vote among conference administrators to postpone the season, and if the Big Ten “followed its own rules” during the decision-making process.
The Omaha World-Herald first reported details about the lawsuit on Thursday.