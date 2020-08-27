BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten says lawsuit from Nebraska players has 'no merit'

Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Thursday in attempts to reverse its decision to postpone its fall football season, and the conference has now responded with a statement.

"We share the same disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic," the statement reads in part.

Read the full statement below, as reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg: