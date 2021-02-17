BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten, Ohio State unveil 2021 baseball schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The essence of ballpark food and crack of a bat will soon return featuring Scarlet and Gray uniforms.

The Big Ten Conference and Ohio State unveiled their 44-game, conference-only schedules for the 2021 baseball season on Wednesday, with Opening Day set for just over two weeks from the date.

The Buckeyes will open their season March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina, with a four-game series against Illinois at Fluor Field.

The team will then travel to U.S. Bank Stadium, current home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise, to contest Nebraska and Iowa twice apiece from March 12-14.

The schedule features the first three weekends on the road for the Buckeyes before playing their first game at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus since May 11, 2019. Iowa and Maryland will be on the docket for Ohio State's home opener from March 26-28.