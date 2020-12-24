BuckeyeGrove - Baseball: Buckeyes make prospect lists, earn degrees and more

Baseball: Buckeyes make prospect lists, earn degrees and more
While there may have been snowfall last week in Columbus, the look ahead to the 2021 college baseball season cannot begin soon enough.
While nothing is final, the Big Ten Conference is reportedly aiming to begin the baseball season come March, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. The Buckeyes last played on March 11 in a 9-5 loss at North Florida when catcher and eventual Detroit Tigers second-round pick Dillon Dingler drove in three and hit a home run.
Meanwhile, several Buckeyes have earned their places on several important lists. Here’s the latest surrounding Ohio State baseball.
Buckeyes crack college baseball prospect lists
The nastiest hook on our Top 100.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 16, 2020
Full breakdown of our Draft prospects list: https://t.co/yNfalXIcD4 pic.twitter.com/IzbxefEKB4
MLB Pipeline released its 2021 Top 100 Draft Prospects list last Tuesday, and one Ohio State player cracked the list.
Left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway checked in at No. 84. He appeared at No. 50 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list last season.
Lonsway led the country in strikeouts per-nine innings in the abbreviated 2020 season with a 21.0 clip. Lonsway’s curveball received the highest grade among pitchers ranked by MLB Pipeline with a ‘65’ mark on the 20-80 scale. His next best pitch offerings were his fastball and slider, which received ‘55’ grades.
MLB Pipeline expressed concern for Lonsway’s control and command, and the rising redshirt-junior walked 18 batters in as many innings of work last season.
Additionally, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper voted Lonsway second team Preseason All-American on Tuesday. The Celina, Ohio, native will be relied upon as an anchor in the Buckeyes rotation come the 2021 season.
D1Baseball.com also put out its own 2021 Top 150 MLB Draft Prospects list where Lonsway was recognized as well as junior right-handed pitcher T.J. Brock.
Brock pitched in five games during the 2020 season, all of which came out of the bullpen. He held opposing batters to the team's third-lowest batting average of .194 while also striking out 11.
NCAA DI Council grants immediate eligibility for first-time transfers
Jack Neely can run his FB up to 97, and he’ll mix in an 11-to-5 CB & a good CH.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) December 16, 2020
While that type of stuff would play in the back end of the pen if needed, @jackneely00 is training & prepping for the possibility of being in the rotation for @OhioStateBASE.https://t.co/7r5JFNrdID pic.twitter.com/AWB5XRALDM
The NCAA Division I Council granted immediate eligibility for transfer student-athletes on Dec. 16, provided they meet several criteria.
The biggest caveat to this ruling is that it applies for DI-to-DI transfers. Additionally, the student-athlete must’ve been enrolled at their new university during the fall semester and have not previously transferred in their careers.
This affects one Ohio State player in particular. Jack Neely committed to Texas from the class of 2018 and was a Longhorn during his freshman season before transferring to the junior college ranks for his sophomore year in 2020.
Neely stands 6-foot-9 and, evident from the tweet above, can throw a particularly hard fastball. Taking a look back at his freshman season statistics at Texas, Neely struck out 12 batters in 9.2 innings, but was touched up for at least three runs in three of his eight appearances.
Fast forward two years and Neely likely has developed and become more polished. Ohio State doesn't have a roster on its website, and Neely's situation is interesting as he transferred from a junior college. Whether or not Neely will be eligible for the 2021 season should become clearer as the season nears.
Former Buckeyes baseball players earn degrees
🎓 Congratulations to the 50 current & former student-athletes who earned degrees from Ohio State this fall! https://t.co/RGhZSd1ykZ#GoBuckeyes | #BuckeyeForLife— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 18, 2020
The fall semester came to an end at Ohio State, and 50 current and former Buckeye student-athletes graduated from the university.
Three Ohio State baseball alumni earned degrees, and the trio are currently in professional baseball.
Former outfielder Dominic Canzone earned a degree in sport industry. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Canzone made his professional debut in late June of 2019 for the Missoula Osprey in the Pioneer League at the Rookie level of the minor leagues. After hitting .299 with 13 doubles and five home runs in 25 games for the Osprey, he was promoted to short-season Hillsboro.
Current Cincinnati Reds left-handed pitching prospect Connor Curlis also earned a degree in sport industry. Curlis has reached High-A and was drafted back in 2018 during the 24th round.
The Buckeyes' 2017 strikeouts leader threw 25.2 innings in rookie ball the summer he was drafted before embarking on his first full-season at the professional level in 2019. Spending most of his time at Low-A Dayton - with two starts at High-A Daytona where he allowed just one run across 9.2 innings pitched - Curlis struck out 72 batters in 74 IP, allowing just 26 earned runs across his 13 starts to own a 3.16 earned-run average.
Fellow lefty Andrew Magno completes the trio with his own degree in sport industry. Magno plays within the Detroit Tigers organization and was drafted in the 15th round of the 2019 draft.
The lefty rose to prominence during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, earning third team All-American distinctions as well as the tournament's Most Outstanding Player recognition. Magno made his professional debut later that summer in short-season Connecticut, appearing in 19 games and allowing five earned runs in 22 IP, but walked 17 in those innings.