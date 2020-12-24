BuckeyeGrove - Baseball: Buckeyes make prospect lists, earn degrees and more

While there may have been snowfall last week in Columbus, the look ahead to the 2021 college baseball season cannot begin soon enough. While nothing is final, the Big Ten Conference is reportedly aiming to begin the baseball season come March, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. The Buckeyes last played on March 11 in a 9-5 loss at North Florida when catcher and eventual Detroit Tigers second-round pick Dillon Dingler drove in three and hit a home run. Meanwhile, several Buckeyes have earned their places on several important lists. Here’s the latest surrounding Ohio State baseball.

Buckeyes crack college baseball prospect lists

The nastiest hook on our Top 100.



Full breakdown of our Draft prospects list: https://t.co/yNfalXIcD4 pic.twitter.com/IzbxefEKB4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 16, 2020

MLB Pipeline released its 2021 Top 100 Draft Prospects list last Tuesday, and one Ohio State player cracked the list. Left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway checked in at No. 84. He appeared at No. 50 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list last season. Lonsway led the country in strikeouts per-nine innings in the abbreviated 2020 season with a 21.0 clip. Lonsway’s curveball received the highest grade among pitchers ranked by MLB Pipeline with a ‘65’ mark on the 20-80 scale. His next best pitch offerings were his fastball and slider, which received ‘55’ grades. MLB Pipeline expressed concern for Lonsway’s control and command, and the rising redshirt-junior walked 18 batters in as many innings of work last season. Additionally, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper voted Lonsway second team Preseason All-American on Tuesday. The Celina, Ohio, native will be relied upon as an anchor in the Buckeyes rotation come the 2021 season. D1Baseball.com also put out its own 2021 Top 150 MLB Draft Prospects list where Lonsway was recognized as well as junior right-handed pitcher T.J. Brock. Brock pitched in five games during the 2020 season, all of which came out of the bullpen. He held opposing batters to the team's third-lowest batting average of .194 while also striking out 11.

NCAA DI Council grants immediate eligibility for first-time transfers

Jack Neely can run his FB up to 97, and he’ll mix in an 11-to-5 CB & a good CH.



While that type of stuff would play in the back end of the pen if needed, @jackneely00 is training & prepping for the possibility of being in the rotation for @OhioStateBASE.https://t.co/7r5JFNrdID pic.twitter.com/AWB5XRALDM — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) December 16, 2020

The NCAA Division I Council granted immediate eligibility for transfer student-athletes on Dec. 16, provided they meet several criteria. The biggest caveat to this ruling is that it applies for DI-to-DI transfers. Additionally, the student-athlete must’ve been enrolled at their new university during the fall semester and have not previously transferred in their careers. This affects one Ohio State player in particular. Jack Neely committed to Texas from the class of 2018 and was a Longhorn during his freshman season before transferring to the junior college ranks for his sophomore year in 2020. Neely stands 6-foot-9 and, evident from the tweet above, can throw a particularly hard fastball. Taking a look back at his freshman season statistics at Texas, Neely struck out 12 batters in 9.2 innings, but was touched up for at least three runs in three of his eight appearances. Fast forward two years and Neely likely has developed and become more polished. Ohio State doesn't have a roster on its website, and Neely's situation is interesting as he transferred from a junior college. Whether or not Neely will be eligible for the 2021 season should become clearer as the season nears.

Former Buckeyes baseball players earn degrees

🎓 Congratulations to the 50 current & former student-athletes who earned degrees from Ohio State this fall! https://t.co/RGhZSd1ykZ#GoBuckeyes | #BuckeyeForLife — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 18, 2020