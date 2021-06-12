Beating the Buckeyes is tough enough as it is for opposing Big Ten teams. Don’t believe me? Just consult Ohio State’s 21-game win streak over the conference dating back to 2018.

Beating the Buckeyes twice in a row? That’s a whole different ballgame.

Only one team in the conference can even claim back-to-back wins (not always in consecutive years) over the Buckeyes at any point in the 21st century, and it’s been nearly two decades since any team has pulled off that feat.

In fact, the three newest editions to the Big Ten have never accomplished back-to-back wins against Ohio State, and four other programs haven’t achieved two-straight victories over the Buckeyes in well over 50 years.

Ohio State has active win streaks over all but two teams in the conference at present, a topic we explored in May, and only one team on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule –– the Purdue Boilermakers –– will have a chance to become the first Big Ten team since 2004 to win a second-straight game over Ohio State this season.

Given just how rare it has been, we’re taking a look back at the last time each team has defeated the Buckeyes in two-straight games, beginning with Ohio State’s East Division rivals.