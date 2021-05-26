When perusing the South Point casino’s odds for a slew of forthcoming 2021 Ohio State games this week, one theme came into clear view: the Buckeyes could be multi-score favorites over every Big Ten team they face in the regular season.

Whether or not the Scarlet and Gray end up justifying those odds remains to be seen, but something tells me that those early betting lines have a lot to do with Ohio State’s current 21-game win streak against Big Ten opposition.

In fact, the Buckeyes have won at least four consecutive games against every team in the Big Ten East Division, a feat that no doubt deserves closer inspection.

To that end, we’re ranking Ohio State’s active Big Ten East win streaks from longest to shortest before the Buckeyes have a chance to add to them or see them snapped during the 2021 slate.