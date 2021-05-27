Ohio State’s recent dominance in the Big Ten is well-documented, with two of the more impressive numbers to illustrate the stretch being the Buckeyes’ four-straight Big Ten Championships and the Scarlet and Gray’s 21 consecutive wins over conference foes.

In the Big Ten East Division, the gap has been especially pronounced, as Ohio State has won at least four-straight games against each of its division rivals. We ranked the Buckeyes’ active win streaks over that division on Wednesday, but now we head west for a look at the Ohio State’s current streaks on the other side of the Big Ten.

Unlike the east, there are two teams in the west that actually hold an active win streak over the Buckeyes –– albeit just one game –– but Ohio State still holds at least six-straight victories over the other five teams in the division.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the Scarlet and Gray’s recent trends against its inter-division rivals.