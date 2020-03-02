COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the first time since Ryan Day can remember, there was no question about which quarterback would take reps with the 1's during Ohio State's first spring practice.

Justin Fields is the clear-cut returning starter for the Buckeyes, so there is no concern about who will be calling signals in 2020, and it puts Ohio State in an unusual spot relative to its normal proceedings.

"I was thinking about that. It's been almost - at least a decade," Day said. "I really can't remember the last time it happened so it's unique, which is exciting."

Since the starting position is filled, this means a priority will be filling the backup role for this season and beyond, and this is where you enter Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud.

RELATED: https://ohiostate.rivals.com/news/jack-miller-and-c-j-stroud-putting-friendship-before-competition