2026 four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas commits to Ohio State

Class of 2026 four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas has made his commitment decision. Thomas pledged to Ohio State on Monday at a ceremony at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Thomas garnered more than 40 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. He choose the Buckeyes over fellow finalists Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

He took unofficial visits to each of his finalists throughout the spring. He was most recently at Ohio State on April 6. He also took a visit to Columbus in March.

The only official visit Thomas will take is to Ohio State, according to his agent Latish Kinsler.

With the Buckeyes, Thomas will play under head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and the rest of the OSU staff.