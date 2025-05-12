2026 four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas commits to Ohio State

Class of 2026 four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas has made his commitment decision. Thomas pledged to Ohio State on Monday at a ceremony at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.
Thomas garnered more than 40 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. He choose the Buckeyes over fellow finalists Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
He took unofficial visits to each of his finalists throughout the spring. He was most recently at Ohio State on April 6. He also took a visit to Columbus in March.
The only official visit Thomas will take is to Ohio State, according to his agent Latish Kinsler.
With the Buckeyes, Thomas will play under head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and the rest of the OSU staff.
At Ohio State, Thomas will reunite with his former teammate at Bergen Catholic, Quincy Porter, a four-star signee for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class.
Thomas currently ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state of New Jersey and the No. 24 cornerback in the 2026 cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Thomas has the ideal frame for the cornerback position and likely projects as outside corner, but with the versatility to play on the inside as a nickel back or safety as well. Thomas is physical, possesses impressive ball skills, has sound technique in pass coverage, is a willing tackler in run support and delivers strong hits. He also plays wide receiver for the Crusaders.
He is a Navy All-American Bowl selection. Thomas has won three state championships with Bergen Catholic, including most recently in 2024, as he helped lead the Crusaders to the program's fourth consecutive championship with a win over Don Bosco Prep in the Non-Public A state title game.
In addition to his finalists, Thomas received scholarship offers from Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
Thomas is represented by Kinsler, who is the president of football for LifeStyle Sports Agency.
With Thomas now in the fold, Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class now includes 13
total commitments. The Buckeyes currently rank as the third team team nationally.