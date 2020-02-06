COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State has a unique problem going into 2020 and beyond.

Most schools would look at one four-star quarterback recruit as the future, yet the Buckeyes have two of them in their most recent recruiting class: Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud.

Miller has been committed to Ohio State since the summer of 2018 while Stroud was a late addition, not receiving an offer until October of 2019.

Justin Fields is the bonafide starter in 2020, don't get things confused here. Beyond next season, however, one of either Miller or Stroud will win that job, and the competition has already started.

“I think competition starts as soon as you get to Columbus, but we really haven't--we don't spend time talking about it when we're together,” Miller said. “I mean, it's just football. At the end of the day we want the same thing and we're both gonna work our tails off to get there.”