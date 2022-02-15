Austin Parks grew up watching Dirk Nowitzki.

He was born in Dallas, moving up to Ohio at age 3, but his Mavericks fandom never shook.

“He could just score in many different ways,” Parks said. “He could shoot, he was big enough to play in the post and there was all the different ways he could score. Of course, he helped us win games, so that’s why I loved him.”

Nowitzki defined the way Parks wanted to play basketball. In a way, Nowitzki kind of led to Parks committing to play basketball at Ohio State Sunday, joining four-star guard and Louisville, Kentucky native George Washington III in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class.

But to be like Nowitzki, Parks had to start at square one.