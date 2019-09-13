COLUMBUS, Ohio - Austin Mack hasn’t had much of a presence on the field yet this season through two games, but the important thing is just that; he’s on the field.

Ohio State’s week one victory over Florida Atlantic was the first time Mack had taken the field since suffering a left foot injury against Purdue last October.

In his junior year, he set a career best in receptions and was only 13 yards off tying his career high in receiving yards before he went out for the year with his injury. Further ailments kept him off the field briefly during fall camp, but the senior said he is “absolutely” feeling healthy at this point.

In his first two games this season, he has five receptions for 45 yards, a respectable number with how Binjimen Victor and K.J. Hill have dominated the receiving game so far. However, Mack says he was experiencing some rust early on and is still getting into his groove.

“It was a little iffy. I had to get back in the groove. I missed little time of camp,” Mack said. “So definitely was just trying to get more of those game reps going against higher competition and get back into the groove of things.”

With how everything has shaken out during Mack’s career at Ohio State, this feels like the first year that Mack is truly primed for a breakout season. In his freshman and sophomore seasons he was behind the likes of Parris Campbell, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon in the receiving room pecking order, but he now finds himself as one of the veterans on this team, and regardless of what happened in the past, Ryan Day is relying on him this season.

“Well, the injury last year made it hard. He's made some big, big catches for us. He's a guy that we have to count on, especially on third down to be that big, strong receiver that we can rely on,” Day said. “He's been around for a while. He's veteran. He knows what it looks like. He's got good size.”