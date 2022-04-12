Part one of two in Ohio State's running back recruiting for the Class of 2023 is now complete: Mark Fletcher has committed to the Buckeyes.

The American Heritage (Fla.) running back announced his verbal pledge to Ohio State today, giving the Buckeyes their seventh commitment in the class and their second commitment out of Florida as Fletcher joins safety Cedrick Hawkins.

Fletcher – who chose the Buckeyes over a final four that included Ohio State, Miami, Michigan and Penn State – broke down his decision with Scarlet and Gray Report before his announcement on Tuesday.

Now that he is committed to the Buckeyes, we are taking a look back at Fletcher's recruitment, what he provides Ohio State on the field and the next steps for the Buckeyes as they continue to build their 2023 class.