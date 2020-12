BuckeyeGrove - All-Big Ten offense features nine Buckeyes, three honorable mentions

Headlined by three first-team honorees that were selected by both the coaches and media in junior quarterback Justin Fields, redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis and senior tackle Thayer Munford, nine Buckeyes were named to the All-Big Ten offense on Tuesday, with three more earning honorable mention nods. Fields, who won the Big Tenโ€™s Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards, and Davis, who was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, were both named first team All-Big Ten by both the media and coaches. So too was Munford, who was a unanimous second-team selection a year ago.

Three other Buckeyes were named first team All-Big Ten by the conferenceโ€™s coaches, as redshirt junior center Josh Myers got a first-team nod for the first time, and Ohio Stateโ€™s formidable duo of wide receivers โ€“โ€“ junior Chris Olave and sophomore Garrett Wilson โ€“โ€“ received first team distinctions as well. Wilson and Olave are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Big Ten in average receiving yards per game, with Wilson averaging 114.4, and Olave not far behind at 105.6. Only one other receiver in the conference, Purdueโ€™s David Bell, is averaging more than 100 yards.