BuckeyeGrove - All-Big Ten offense features nine Buckeyes, three honorable mentions

All-Big Ten offense features nine Buckeyes, three honorable mentions
Headlined by three first-team honorees that were selected by both the coaches and media in junior quarterback Justin Fields, redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis and senior tackle Thayer Munford, nine Buckeyes were named to the All-Big Ten offense on Tuesday, with three more earning honorable mention nods.
Fields, who won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards, and Davis, who was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, were both named first team All-Big Ten by both the media and coaches. So too was Munford, who was a unanimous second-team selection a year ago.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚: pic.twitter.com/Yh6oFwV19y— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020
Three other Buckeyes were named first team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches, as redshirt junior center Josh Myers got a first-team nod for the first time, and Ohio State’s formidable duo of wide receivers –– junior Chris Olave and sophomore Garrett Wilson –– received first team distinctions as well.
Wilson and Olave are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Big Ten in average receiving yards per game, with Wilson averaging 114.4, and Olave not far behind at 105.6. Only one other receiver in the conference, Purdue’s David Bell, is averaging more than 100 yards.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬: pic.twitter.com/QGwFnfn3y2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020
A pair of first-year starters earned second-team marks on Tuesday, as redshirt sophomore right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague each saw their names make the list.
Teague was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree a season ago in backup duty to J.K. Dobbins, but his 85.2 rushing yards per game this year –– good for fourth-best in the conference –– helped him get the bump up to the second team in 2020.
True sophomore guard Harry Miller, who moved over from backing up Myers at center as a freshman, was named to the All-Big Ten third team after his first season as a starter on Tuesday. With Myers out against Michigan State, Miller filled in at center and helped Ohio State win the game 52-12.
Ohio State’s All-Big Ten honorable mentions included senior running back Trey Sermon, who has averaged a Big Ten seventh-best 68.8 yards per game on the ground through five games, and tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert.
Farrell, a redshirt senior, has caught just three passes for 26 yards this season, but his work as a blocker continues to receive praise from the Buckeye coaching staff. Ruckert, a junior, caught nine passes and three touchdowns in the first three games alone, but has not hauled in a pass since then.
The Big Ten’s defensive awards will be announced Wednesday, with special teams and head coach selections coming on Thursday.