BuckeyeGrove - Alford opens up on his RB coaching mentality

For the last five years, Tony Alford has spent time working with and developing a steady stream of starters at the Ohio State running back position.

From Ezekiel Elliott to Mike Weber to J.K. Dobbins, Alford has had his hand in developing three consecutive running backs who rushed for over 1,000 yards and double-digit scores.

As he enters his sixth season with the Buckeyes, Alford offered a peek at what he looks for in players who wish to spend time running the football on offense.

“Making a play when maybe something is not there. Consistency of knowing what to do, when to do it and then performing that duty," Alford said. "Maybe it’s pass protection, maybe it’s catching a wheel route, maybe it’s running tight zone or outside zone and making a play when it’s there."

It may sound like a lot of expectations, but they are something Alford has come to realize are key in being a successful running back.

Although born in Akron, Ohio, Alford went to high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was also a running back, himself, at Colorado State from 1987-90. He rushed for 1,035 yards in 1989 while scoring six touchdowns, and was also a Doak Walker Award nominee for best college running back.

Prior to his time with the Buckeyes, Alford was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame from 2009-14. Alford has also spent time working with wide receivers, and several players of whom he coached who went on to the NFL include Michael Floyd and Theo Riddick.

A player could have all of the skills necessary to put together an impressive résumé as a running back. But to Alford, the most important factor comes down to one trait.

“Consistency. Shear consistency of what you’re doing,” Alford said. “You can’t be on that rollercoaster of highs and lows. Obviously you got to be able to make plays, but your consistency level, making the plays when the opportunity presents itself.”

Being consistent isn't something that can be picked up and acquired in one sitting, according to Alford. Consistency comes with an appreciation for the game and having a drive to be better.

“That all comes with a knowledge of the game and studying the game so that when the opportunity does present itself, you’ve been there," Alford said. "You visualize and put yourself in that moment. When it happens, you’re able to succeed and produce and do that in a consistent manner.”

Alford also spoke about his mentality when it comes to recruiting, which is something he has done over the course of his 27 years as a coach and developed a connection with recruits as a result.

“My approach has always been to be as honest and forthright as I can,” Alford said. “You want guys you can develop to be complete players. Those relationships are transparent and they’re real.”

The foundation for building consistent routines and attitudes begins in practice, Alford said. Ohio State has focused on exceptional recruiting, meaning each position features a breadth of players considered among the best from where they came.

“We have the opportunity to, with such elite players all over the field at all positions, you’re practicing against the best everyday,” Alford said. “If you can make plays everyday against our defense, then I’d like to think that you can make it when we get inside that stadium, too.”

Chances to compete among the most-skilled players and grow as an individual are several opportunities that come with playing for the Buckeyes, according to Alford. But with that, coaches demand a lot from their players.

“That’s why young men come here. When it’s their turn and they get that tap on their shoulder that they’re there to perform and do their job and do it at a high, high level and win games and compete for championships," Alford said. "That’s why you come to Ohio State.

“Here are the expectations, they are high, and we make no apologies for that.”

Elliott, Weber and Dobbins are names that come to mind representing players who have worked with Alford and have showcased their ability to perform consistently day in and day out.

The standard that they - and Alford - have set will build the running back mold for seasons to come.

“They’re students of the game,” Alford said. “They didn’t take plays off in practice. They’re always trying to improve and expect their coaches to help them improve, that’s what we’re here to do.

“They drive that way, it drives them, and they set a standard.”