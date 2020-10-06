One of the advantages Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has highlighted about the Buckeyes football team has been depth.

The running back position will see a new starter this season in the absence of J.K. Dobbins, who was drafted in the third round of April’s NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

“We have more depth there than we’ve had in a long time,” Day said on Oct. 2. “We’re going to play depth, we’ve always liked to play depth. We feel good about five of our guys.”