BuckeyeGrove - Sermon's transition aided by prior relationships with Alford, Fields

Sermon's transition aided by prior relationships with Alford, Fields
Transitioning to a new program after three seasons of college football elsewhere is challenging enough without it taking place during an unprecedented global pandemic.
Luckily for Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon, his level of familiarity with a couple key figures at Ohio State likely made his decision to join the Buckeyes, and his subsequent acclimation, that much easier.
“That was a relationship that was a positive one, it had ended on a positive note with us going one way and him going another, and so it was an easy transition as far as us getting to know each other,” Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, who recruited Sermon out of high school, said Tuesday. "It wasn’t like we had to reestablish this deal and figure out what went wrong. Nothing went wrong.”
Sermon, a top 10 running back prospect out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, committed to the Sooners in April 2019, but not before he and Alford crafted a “unique” bond through the recruiting process.
Even after Sermon scored a touchdown against the Buckeyes in his true freshman season in 2017, Sermon said Alford talked with him and asked how he was doing following Ohio State's loss.
Sermon dealt with setbacks in his junior year, losing his spot in the running back rotation before ultimately injuring his knee, but when an opening revealed itself at Ohio State with J.K. Dobbins leaving the program and Master Teague going down with an injury this spring, it wasn’t hard for the relationship to be revitalized.
“Once we got to this point, we picked up where we left off. It was just unique because Coach Alford’s such a genuine guy,” Sermon said. “All the players he comes into contact with, he really cares about them, and I feel like that was just the thing that stuck out the most.
But Alford isn’t the only member of the program that Sermon was familiar with.
Both hailing from Georgia, Sermon said he and Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields have known each other for quite some time while working up the ranks.
“I played against him in high school, we trained together. We’ve had the same trainer since high school, as well,” Sermon said. “So actually being on the same team with him, it’s been a different experience, but I’ve enjoyed everything; how he commands the offense and his leadership is just great.”
Beside his personal connections, Sermon said he found the Ohio State offense appealing because it’s similar to the one he had worked in at Oklahoma. That may be why Alford said Sermon has been able to adjust on the fly.
Alford said Sermon has even made repeat visits to his house and spent “countless hours” going over the offense.
“The way he attacked the playbook was impressive. His ability to retain the information very quickly and then transfer the information onto the field from the meeting room,” Alford said. “That’s probably been the biggest thing for me that was the most impressive thing coming in, was his ability to understand our whole offense and where he fits into the thing.”
Like one would assume most Big Ten players felt after learning the season was called off in August, Sermon was frustrated and wanted to get on the field. Alford said he had numerous conversations with Sermon and his mother about staying the course, and it appears to have paid off.
Sermon said taking the field at Ohio Stadium at practice this past Saturday gave him flashbacks to his last performance there three years ago, but once Oct. 24 comes around, Alford will be pleased that this time, Sermon will be making plays for the home team.