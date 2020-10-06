BuckeyeGrove - Sermon's transition aided by prior relationships with Alford, Fields

Transitioning to a new program after three seasons of college football elsewhere is challenging enough without it taking place during an unprecedented global pandemic. Luckily for Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon, his level of familiarity with a couple key figures at Ohio State likely made his decision to join the Buckeyes, and his subsequent acclimation, that much easier. “That was a relationship that was a positive one, it had ended on a positive note with us going one way and him going another, and so it was an easy transition as far as us getting to know each other,” Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, who recruited Sermon out of high school, said Tuesday. "It wasn’t like we had to reestablish this deal and figure out what went wrong. Nothing went wrong.” Sermon, a top 10 running back prospect out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, committed to the Sooners in April 2019, but not before he and Alford crafted a “unique” bond through the recruiting process.

Even after Sermon scored a touchdown against the Buckeyes in his true freshman season in 2017, Sermon said Alford talked with him and asked how he was doing following Ohio State's loss. Sermon dealt with setbacks in his junior year, losing his spot in the running back rotation before ultimately injuring his knee, but when an opening revealed itself at Ohio State with J.K. Dobbins leaving the program and Master Teague going down with an injury this spring, it wasn’t hard for the relationship to be revitalized. “Once we got to this point, we picked up where we left off. It was just unique because Coach Alford’s such a genuine guy,” Sermon said. “All the players he comes into contact with, he really cares about them, and I feel like that was just the thing that stuck out the most. But Alford isn’t the only member of the program that Sermon was familiar with. Both hailing from Georgia, Sermon said he and Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields have known each other for quite some time while working up the ranks.

Sermon and Fields have shared a trainer since high school, and even competed against one another in Georgia. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics, Mike Basford)