2024 CB Miles Lockhart leaves untraditional camp with Ohio State offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Miles Lockhart didn’t have much communication with Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s workout. He was too young, coming in as a three-star 2024 cornerback out of Chandler, Ariz.
But Lockhart knew an offer would be on the table if he did what he knew he could do.
“Going into the workout, I knew I could receive an offer, but I would have to impress, obviously,” Lockhart said. “I would have to go out there and do what I do.”
It’s an offer the 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback left with, joining a long list of other cornerbacks, including five-star Desmond Ricks, four-star Bryce West and four-star Braydon Lee, that have been offered by the Buckeyes in 2024.
But it wasn’t an offer that came traditionally.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news