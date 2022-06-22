Miles Lockhart didn’t have much communication with Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s workout. He was too young, coming in as a three-star 2024 cornerback out of Chandler, Ariz.

But Lockhart knew an offer would be on the table if he did what he knew he could do.

“Going into the workout, I knew I could receive an offer, but I would have to impress, obviously,” Lockhart said. “I would have to go out there and do what I do.”

It’s an offer the 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback left with, joining a long list of other cornerbacks, including five-star Desmond Ricks, four-star Bryce West and four-star Braydon Lee, that have been offered by the Buckeyes in 2024.

But it wasn’t an offer that came traditionally.