Bryce West wants to restart the pipeline from Glenville High School to Ohio State.

More than a dozen football players have joined Ohio State from the high school near Cleveland in the last two decades. The No. 59 overall player in the 2024 Rivals250 camped at Ohio State with many of his Glenville teammates Tuesday, and West said he had a goal in mind when he arrived.

“It's an amazing experience because, hopefully, I'm trying to get my whole team offers so we can build a pipeline. All of us come down here,” West said, who already holds an Ohio State offer. “That's the biggest thing to me, making sure we build a close bond with each other so we can all end up at the same college.”