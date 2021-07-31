 BuckeyeGrove - 2023 Rivals100 TE details why the Buckeyes landed in his top four
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-31 12:04:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Rivals100 TE details why the Buckeyes landed in his top four

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

The Buckeyes have not yet received a commitment from any of their Thursday visitors, but they’ve taken the next step with one of their top targets in the 2023 class.

Ty Lockwood, a Rivals100 tight end out of Thompsons Station (Tennessee), just included Ohio State in his top four. The other three finalists for Lockwood are Florida State, Penn State and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Lockwood to break down why Ryan Day’s program is a finalist in his recruitment, what he thought about his most recent visit to Columbus, and much more.

“We went there, and the first visit was phenomenal,” Lockwood said of why they made the cut. “Got to meet the coaches in person, got to talk with Coach Day, and got to see a couple of recruits. That was a lot of fun. They were going to be in the top four from there. Going there [on Thursday] and seeing the players and watching them practice and having a little bit of fun on the visit was great.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}