2023 Rivals100 TE details why the Buckeyes landed in his top four

The Buckeyes have not yet received a commitment from any of their Thursday visitors, but they’ve taken the next step with one of their top targets in the 2023 class.

Ty Lockwood, a Rivals100 tight end out of Thompsons Station (Tennessee), just included Ohio State in his top four. The other three finalists for Lockwood are Florida State, Penn State and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Lockwood to break down why Ryan Day’s program is a finalist in his recruitment, what he thought about his most recent visit to Columbus, and much more.