2023 four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers commits to Ohio State

Hailed as the best receivers recruiter in college football and the sport's best coach at the position, Hartline has been landing the country's best receiver classes for the past three cycles.

Rogers is the No. 68 overall player, No. 10 receiver and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina in the 2023 cycle. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder chose to head to Columbus for his college career rather than staying closer to home, picking the Buckeyes over Clemson, North Carolina and NC State – the other three programs that he was mainly considering.

He had been "dialed in" on those four schools since late April coming off of his visits for spring ball. NC State had been the longtime leader for Rogers, but Ohio State snatched momentum for the four-star prospect during his visit on April 16-17 for the Buckeyes' spring game.

"They did get some real good momentum," Rogers told Rivals' Adam Friedman following the visit. "I might see myself there. I think I do like what they got going on and when I left they did leave a great impression on me. My mom just wants to see about the school part. She knows that the football part is for me to go back and look at. She knows that's the part I'll take care of and she will help me take care of the school part. She just thinks it was a good school overall, really traditional and family environment. She knows that it's a place that I can be taken care of."

In the end, Rogers and his family chose to trust the relationship he has with Hartline and the culture that Ryan Day has established – plus the developmental plan at receiver Hartline has for him and Day's electric offense that puts the ball in receivers' hands at a high clip to go make plays.

Rogers was supposed to come to Ohio State for an official visit the weekend of June 17-19 before travel problems derailed his plans.

But the four-star wide receiver didn't need one, joining a room already filled with Inniss, Tate and Bryson Rodgers, a four-star Florida receiver who committed to the Buckeyes the day after the spring game.

It's not a shock, but Ohio State is once again trending toward signing the best top-to-bottom receivers class in college football for the fourth consecutive year.