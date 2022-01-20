Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a look at each member of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class and breaking down what impact they could make in next year's roster.

PREVIOUSLY: WR Kojo Antwi, QB Devin Brown, CB Jyaire Brown, WR Kaleb Brown, WR Caleb Burton, TE Bennett Christian, DE Caden Curry, OT George Fitzpatrick

After having already looked at Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Burton, let's take a look at Ohio State's final wide receiver in the 2022 class: Kyion Grayes.