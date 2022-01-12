2022 Ohio State signee forecast: CB Jyaire Brown
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a look at each member of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class and breaking down what impact they could make in next year's rosterPREVIOUSLY: WR Kojo Antwi, QB Devin ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news