2022 Ohio State Signee Forecast: WR Kojo Antwi
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class has pretty much taken shape. Nineteen of the Buckeyes' 21 members of the class have already signed their letter of intent, while nine have already been confirmed ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news