2022 four-star OLB Gabe Powers signs with Ohio State

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Gabe Powers has been committed to Ohio State for seemingly forever.

The 2022 four-star outside linebacker out of Marysville High School —33 miles northwest of Ohio Stadium — was the fourth player to commit to the Buckeyes' class along with cornerback Jyaire Brown, offensive guard Tegra Tshabola and linebacker CJ Hicks, committing to the Buckeyes Aug. 1, 2020.

When those close to Powers gathered Friday night, it wasn't out of anticipation, but out of celebration.

There was no question as to what the linebacker would do, officially joining Ohio State's 2022 class as the 18th member.

Powers is one of six Ohio natives in the Buckeyes' latest recruiting class along with Hicks, Brown, Tshabola, offensive guard Avery Henry and athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles.

Powers was ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the 2022 class behind Hicks and five-star Harold Perkins out of Cypress, Texas.

Now as the 18th member of the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Powers gives Ohio State 15 four-star athletes with an average of a 4.22 rating per recruit: the program's highest since at least 2002 and the highest for a program since USC in 2013.

Powers was named as Ohio's Gatorade Football Player of the Year and was named as Division 1 All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, Ohio State's linebackers were a primary struggle, losing two to the transfer portal in the middle of the 2021 season: K'Vaughan Pope and Dallas Gant.

Powers joins the linebacker room with Hicks: Ohio State's first five-star linebacker since Baron Browning in 2017.