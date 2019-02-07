COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018 Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Ohio State football team along with former head coach Urban Meyer were honored on Thursday evening during the men’s basketball game against Penn State.

Members of the team along with Meyer took center court during the game and were honored by fans coming off of a 13-1 season.

Last season marked Ohio State’s 37th Big Ten title and Ohio State’s 8th Rose Bowl title in program history. The 13 wins marks the third time in program history that an Ohio State football team has won 13 or more games.

Meyer has traded in the whistle of being the head football coach for an office at the Fawcett Center where he now serves as an assistant athletic director overseeing athletics initiatives and relations.

As head coach with the Buckeyes over seven seasons, Meyer had a record of 83-9 and the best winning percentage in Ohio State coaching history (.902). His teams won the Big Ten three times and also won the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship in 2014.

Ryan Day will get his turn at Value City Arena on February 14th during Ohio State’s basketball game against Illinois when he will have a chance to introduce his coaching staff to Buckeye Nation. That game is slated to tipoff at 7 p.m. (EST).