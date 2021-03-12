BuckeyeGrove - Young loss looms large ahead of semifinal matchup with Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS –– The importance of senior forward Kyle Young was never more apparent for Ohio State than it was in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. With Young on the floor, the Buckeyes took an 18-point halftime lead over Purdue with the help of a career-high 18 points from Young himself in the opening 20 minutes. Without Young, who left the game in the second half after taking a blow to the head, the Buckeyes nearly coughed up that lead entirely, requiring an overtime period to put away the Boilermakers. RELATED: Towns injects life into OSU offense in OT to hold off Purdue comeback Ohio State advanced to the tournament semifinals with the 87-78 win, but now the Buckeyes face the possibility of playing top-seeded Michigan without a starting forward who was peaking at the perfect time. “It was a tough one without Kyle, because he was unbelievable in the first half,” head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “I don't have an update on him right now. I'm waiting to meet with the doctors.”

In a 90-second stretch in the first half against Purdue, Young nailed not one, not two, but three-straight 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, giving Ohio State an early advantage against a team that already holds two wins over the Scarlet and Gray this year. Although Young didn’t get a heat check thereafter, he proved his 3-point barrage had not yet finished on the final Buckeye shot attempt of the first half. With just four seconds left in the opening period, Young drilled his fourth 3 on a catch-and-shoot look from the corner, putting the Buckeyes’ up 49-31 right before the halftime horn. “Before we came into the arena I told him, I said, ‘Hey, you gotta put some in for us today. I’m gonna be looking for you,’” Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington said. “I tried to find him a couple times and he put them up and they were good. We needed that spark, that lift brought a lot of energy to us. We needed it.”